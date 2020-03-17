Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,113 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 3,328.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

NYSE:AVTR opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Avantor Inc has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $19.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,088.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.