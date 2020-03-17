Jefferies Group LLC Has $956,000 Stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 418.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at about $94,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Dale Smith bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $34,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $241,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $166,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,500 shares of company stock worth $350,690. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.