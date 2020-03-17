Jefferies Group LLC Has $864,000 Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 156,517 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in L Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in L Brands by 827.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in L Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,685,000 after buying an additional 983,063 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 190,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in L Brands by 37.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LB opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. L Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.23.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on L Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on L Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.21.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

