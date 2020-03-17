Jefferies Group LLC Grows Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 128.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.58 and its 200 day moving average is $108.36. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $78.05 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

