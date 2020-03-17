Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

