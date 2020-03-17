Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 563.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 88,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,444,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,733,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,097 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $131,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,751 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

MXIM stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.49 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.