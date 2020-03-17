Jefferies Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,734 New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EDU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $114.65 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $77.29 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

