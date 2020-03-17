Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 28,900 Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Baozun by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Baozun by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,384,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,842,000 after buying an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Baozun by 61,885.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.67. Baozun Inc has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $56.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC started coverage on Baozun in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Baozun to $40.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

