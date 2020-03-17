Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 14,564 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 49,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.62.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

