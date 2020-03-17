Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Innospec by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after buying an additional 32,246 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Innospec by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 664,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,751,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 520.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Innospec by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Innospec by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

IOSP stock opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.74 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

