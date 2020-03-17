Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CommVault Systems, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVLT)

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CommVault Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CommVault Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.97, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $66.86.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. CommVault Systems’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

