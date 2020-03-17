Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zuora in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zuora’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. First Analysis started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zuora from $17.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

ZUO stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $870.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.70. Zuora has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $24.43.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 2,090.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 740,674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,333,000 after acquiring an additional 684,849 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,884,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 534,847 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 431.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 364,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

