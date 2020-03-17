Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SolarWinds in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

SWI stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Lexington Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,485,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,818,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,647,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,866,000 after purchasing an additional 646,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 118,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 336,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 86,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

