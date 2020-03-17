Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 108.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,441 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,562,000 after acquiring an additional 996,993 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,193,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,246,000 after acquiring an additional 125,296 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 952,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,244,000 after acquiring an additional 95,321 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,074,000 after acquiring an additional 904,020 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 657,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.75. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

