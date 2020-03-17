INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded INTL Fcstone from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:INTL opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $625.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.39. INTL Fcstone has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 0.22%.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $59,654.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,614.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,737 shares of company stock worth $87,963 over the last quarter. 17.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,927,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 12.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in INTL Fcstone by 1.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in INTL Fcstone by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

