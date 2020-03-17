Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the February 13th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

