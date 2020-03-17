Insider Buying: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Director Buys C$251,945.00 in Stock

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Director Nadir Mohamed acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$61.45 per share, with a total value of C$251,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at C$380,990.

Nadir Mohamed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Nadir Mohamed acquired 2,000 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.83 per share, with a total value of C$117,660.00.

TSE:TD opened at C$55.11 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$49.97 and a one year high of C$77.96. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Eight Capital lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Desjardins set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.18.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

