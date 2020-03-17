Insider Buying: Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) Director Purchases C$46,351.20 in Stock

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) Director Michael Darren Murphy purchased 4,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.59 per share, with a total value of C$46,351.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,543.62.

TSE:TXG opened at C$11.07 on Tuesday. Torex Gold Resources Inc has a 12 month low of C$8.79 and a 12 month high of C$22.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. The firm has a market cap of $952.93 million and a P/E ratio of 13.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

