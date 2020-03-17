Insider Buying: Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Senior Officer Acquires C$67,520.00 in Stock

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Senior Officer David Elder purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,020,818.

CVE SYZ opened at C$8.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Sylogist Ltd has a 52-week low of C$7.51 and a 52-week high of C$12.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.91. The firm has a market cap of $214.20 million and a P/E ratio of 206.59.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sylogist Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.