Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,778 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.98% of Imax worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Imax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 258,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Imax by 20.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Imax by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 97,308 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Imax by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Imax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Imax to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark downgraded Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Imax stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $681.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.89. Imax Corp has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Imax Corp will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $306,656.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $201,441.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $261,918.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390 in the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

