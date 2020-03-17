Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,481 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $421,245.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 705,892 shares of company stock worth $60,461,939 over the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

NYSE:H opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

