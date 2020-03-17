Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at TD Securities

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Husky Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.99.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE HSE opened at C$2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. Husky Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.65 and a 52-week high of C$14.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.46%.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.