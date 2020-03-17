Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $12.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HUSKF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Husky Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.07.

Shares of HUSKF opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. Husky Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

