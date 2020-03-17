Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 393,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Select Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Select Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Select Energy Services from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.44.

Shares of WTTR opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $350.11 million, a P/E ratio of 84.52 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Select Energy Services Inc has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

