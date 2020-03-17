Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,463,000 after purchasing an additional 217,679 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,379,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,525,000 after acquiring an additional 297,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after acquiring an additional 119,572 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 27.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 811,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after acquiring an additional 177,035 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFBC. TheStreet lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

FFBC opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. First Financial Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.