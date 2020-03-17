Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SVC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from to in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,808,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,877,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,016,000 after purchasing an additional 150,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,655,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,598,000 after purchasing an additional 79,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,741,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,632,000 after purchasing an additional 785,488 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

