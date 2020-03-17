Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $1,154,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 132,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,218,000 after purchasing an additional 410,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,460 shares of company stock worth $4,083,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.13.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

