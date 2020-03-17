Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Short Interest Down 7.9% in February

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,100,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 17,480,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,508,000 after acquiring an additional 54,218 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,226,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,552,000 after acquiring an additional 119,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,558,000 after acquiring an additional 210,625 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after acquiring an additional 175,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,039,000.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

