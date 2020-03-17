Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Hemisphere Media Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of HMTV opened at $8.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $377.81 million, a P/E ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.26. Hemisphere Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMTV. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

