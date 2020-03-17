Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Position Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.31.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.53. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.51%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

