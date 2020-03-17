Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthequity updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.70-1.81 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.70-$1.81 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.04. Healthequity has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Healthequity alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HQY. TheStreet upgraded Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,246.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,413 shares of company stock worth $2,955,616. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.