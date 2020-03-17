Head to Head Survey: Datadog (DDOG) & Its Competitors

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is one of 213 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Datadog to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog N/A N/A N/A Datadog Competitors -6.20% -93.28% -5.78%

18.4% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Datadog and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $362.78 million -$16.71 million -193.07 Datadog Competitors $2.13 billion $352.05 million 6.31

Datadog’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Datadog. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Datadog and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 0 8 6 0 2.43 Datadog Competitors 2259 10034 17603 948 2.56

Datadog presently has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.11%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 45.51%. Given Datadog’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Datadog is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Datadog competitors beat Datadog on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

