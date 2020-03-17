Head to Head Survey: Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) vs. Pioneer Natural Resources (OTCMKTS:PXD)

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Pioneer Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group $9.05 million 0.03 -$13.82 million N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources $9.30 billion 1.06 $756.00 million $8.18 7.30

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas Energy Group and Pioneer Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 1 4 17 1 2.78

Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $165.70, suggesting a potential upside of 177.46%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 8.13% 11.46% 7.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Atlas Energy Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Energy Group Company Profile

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It holds interest in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. In addition, the company focuses on investing in master limited partnership-qualifying businesses and assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 31 billion cubic feet equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2017, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 45 million barrels of oil, 22 million barrels of NGLs, and 291 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 10 gas processing plants and 4 treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

