Head-To-Head Review: Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Bausch Health Companies (NASDAQ:BHC)

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xencor and Bausch Health Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor $156.70 million 7.52 $26.88 million $0.46 44.98 Bausch Health Companies $8.60 billion 0.61 -$1.79 billion $4.43 3.38

Xencor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bausch Health Companies. Bausch Health Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xencor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Xencor has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Xencor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Xencor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xencor and Bausch Health Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor 17.15% 4.23% 3.74% Bausch Health Companies -20.79% 68.06% 4.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xencor and Bausch Health Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor 2 1 9 0 2.58 Bausch Health Companies 1 3 11 0 2.67

Xencor currently has a consensus target price of $44.55, suggesting a potential upside of 115.30%. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus target price of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 132.29%. Given Bausch Health Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bausch Health Companies is more favorable than Xencor.

Summary

Bausch Health Companies beats Xencor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; and XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and allergic diseases. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; XmAb13676 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and XmAb18087, which is in Phase I clinical trial for neuroendocrine tumors and gastrointestinal stromal tumors. In addition, the company offers MOR208, an antibody drug that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphomas, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; AMG424, a bispecific antibody that targets CD38 and CD3, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various myeloma; and AMG50, a bispecific antibody that is in preclinical development stage to treat prostate cancer. Further, it is developing bispecific antibodies to treat various cancers, such as XmAb20717, XmAb22841, XmAb23104, and XmAb24306 which are in preclinical Phase. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; MorphoSys Ag; Amgen Inc.; and Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products. The Bausch + Lomb/International segment offers products with a focus on the vision care, surgical, and consumer and ophthalmology Rx products in the United States; and Solta products, branded and generic pharmaceutical products, OTC products, and medical device products, and Bausch + Lomb products in Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The Ortho Dermatologics segment offers dermatological products in the United States; and Solta medical aesthetic devices internationally. The Diversified Products segment provides pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and other therapeutic classes, as well as generic and dentistry products in the United States. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

