Head to Head Analysis: Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) vs. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (NASDAQ:IDCBY)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $107.64 million 2.01 $27.86 million $2.88 9.88 Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China $159.15 billion 1.52 $44.98 billion N/A N/A

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 25.88% 14.37% 1.30% Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 25.86% 12.43% 1.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Southern First Bancshares and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, it provides other bank services, such as Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. The company operates through 10 retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston; 2 retail offices located in Raleigh and Greensboro markets; and 1 retail office located in Atlanta. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,394 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

