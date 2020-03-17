HC Wainwright Lowers Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Price Target to $9.00

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.75% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.
Shares of KIN opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $269.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.03.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 5.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 742,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 55,013 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 540,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 516,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kindred Biosciences Company Profile
Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.
