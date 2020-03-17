HC Wainwright Lowers Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Price Target to $9.00

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Shares of KIN opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $269.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.03.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,461.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 5.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 742,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 55,013 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 540,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 516,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.