Haywood Securities Trims Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Target Price to C$0.30

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) had its price target cut by Haywood Securities from C$0.80 to C$0.30 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Firstegy lowered Gear Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial lowered Gear Energy from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

TSE GXE opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.66. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.87.

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

