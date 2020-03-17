Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Hawkins stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. The company has a market cap of $362.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

