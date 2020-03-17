Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 405,200 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the February 13th total of 366,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of ENT stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 126.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,743 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.