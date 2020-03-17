Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 405,200 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the February 13th total of 366,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of ENT stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.47.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.
