General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 234.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,567 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $2,281,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 11.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 11.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 781,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after purchasing an additional 82,542 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 6.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GM opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

