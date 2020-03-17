FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

FDVA stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.60 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services primarily in the Northern Virginia area. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, such as installment loans, home equity line of credit, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and commercial loans, including business installment loans, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans, as well as mortgage services.

