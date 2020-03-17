FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
FDVA stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.60 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
