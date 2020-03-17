Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €36.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €72.40 ($84.19).

Shares of FRA stock opened at €30.87 ($35.90) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €61.50 and a 200-day moving average of €71.97. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 1-year low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 1-year high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

