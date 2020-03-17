Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$5.80 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$2.88 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$2.05 and a 52-week high of C$6.12. The stock has a market cap of $411.95 million and a PE ratio of 20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

