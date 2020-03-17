First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FBMS. BidaskClub downgraded First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $420.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.48. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $35.88.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 206.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Trade War

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.