First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) Stock Position Lifted by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.62. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.