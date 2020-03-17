Financial Survey: Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) versus New America High Income Fund (NASDAQ:HYB)

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) and New America High Income Fund (NYSE:HYB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.0%. New America High Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Apollo Investment pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Apollo Investment has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New America High Income Fund has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apollo Investment and New America High Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment $255.08 million 2.61 $71.95 million $1.81 5.53 New America High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than New America High Income Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.8% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of New America High Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of New America High Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Investment and New America High Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment 23.63% 10.96% 4.99% New America High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Apollo Investment and New America High Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment 1 3 0 0 1.75 New America High Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Investment presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 72.33%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than New America High Income Fund.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats New America High Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

About New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e. junk bonds rated BB or lower by S&P or Ba or lower by Moody. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Credit Suisse High Yield Index and the Citigroup 10 Year Treasury Index. The New America High Income Fund Inc. was formed on November 19, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.