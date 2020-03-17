Financial Analysis: Pinterest (PINS) and Its Competitors

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pinterest to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinterest and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.14 billion -$1.36 billion -3.59 Pinterest Competitors $8.43 billion $1.63 billion 35.45

Pinterest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -119.13% -100.37% -66.32% Pinterest Competitors -4.26% -8.39% -3.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pinterest and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 13 12 0 2.48 Pinterest Competitors 950 3202 6390 319 2.56

Pinterest currently has a consensus price target of $28.96, suggesting a potential upside of 148.77%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 134.73%. Given Pinterest’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Pinterest peers beat Pinterest on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc. provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation. The company's platform show visual recommendations called Pins, based on user personal taste and interests. It also provides Product Pins that make items shoppable with up-to-date pricing; Recipe Pins to cook a meal by bringing the relevant information; Shop the Look, which enables pinners to shop for the individual products they see within fashion and home decor Pins; and Video Pins, which are short videos with topics, such as how-to content about cooking and beauty. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in November 2010. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

