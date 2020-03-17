Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 352,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.