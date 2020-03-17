Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) Holdings Reduced by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 117,710 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 40.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Shares of NYSE:FMO opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.3231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 91.01%. This is a positive change from Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

