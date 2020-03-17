Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE:FCAU opened at $7.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.62. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAU. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

